Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: It’s Okay To Age

A popular challenge is going around encouraging people to share a photo of them 10 years ago next to a photo of them now called the “How Hard Has Aging Hit You” challenge. As many people dread or look to change the way they look for appearance sake, Rebecca says something that goes completely against what our culture says.

