LISTEN NOW: It’s The Hardest Thing For A Christian To Do

A lot of people have this belief that once you become a Christian, your life will become easier because you’re aware of God’s immovable presence. However, it’s quite the opposite as God calls us to do many things that we can’t ever seem to see ourselves doing.

