fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: It’s The Hardest Thing For A Christian To Do

A lot of people have this belief that once you become a Christian, your life will become easier because you’re aware of God’s immovable presence. However, it’s quite the opposite as God calls us to do many things that we can’t ever seem to see ourselves doing.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: 7 Ways That Sleep Deprivation Is Killing You

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 4, 2018
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: The Best Worst Christmas Song – Sandy & Spongebob Squarepants

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 4, 2018
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Advent Is Not About A Baby

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 4, 2018
X