LISTEN NOW: Jay Allen Is So Thoughtful!

Christmas came a little late for the Morning Show as Jay Allen just got around to giving his gifts to both Jeff & Rebecca but let’s just say they were both incredibly touched by the gifts they got!

If you’d like to see the gifts for yourself, watch the video below!

Jeff and Rebecca say that Jay Allen has outdone himself! Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!