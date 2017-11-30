  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»LISTEN NOW: Jay Allen’s Wardrobe Malfunction

LISTEN NOW: Jay Allen’s Wardrobe Malfunction

November 30, 2017
By on Jay Allen, Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

So this morning was very interesting for our Token Millennial, Jay Allen as he not only experienced one wardrobe malfunction, but two! Maybe it’s time for him to wear different kinds of pants. Hear all about it in the story below!

Share.
X