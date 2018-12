So there’s a new injury that is on the rise in this country and it’s called “Selfie Wrist.” It’s safe to say that after hearing this, Jeff is worried about his daughter Kate and her health.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!