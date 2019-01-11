LISTEN NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – FIXD

FIXD helps you better understand your vehicle by translating check engine lights and tracking scheduled service. We’ve all been there – You’re driving along and your check engine light comes on, but what does this light really mean? Avoid ambiguous lights and confusing technical definitions and let FIXD translate your check engine light into simple and understandable terms.

Your car is talking, start listening. You depend on your car, and your car depends on you. Quickly see problem descriptions, severity, and repair cost directly on your smartphone to keep your car healthy without spending $1,000’s.

Say Goodbye to Unclear Check Engine Lights

No more vague lights or confusing technical definitions. Just the information that you need to know in simple, understandable terms, right on your smartphone.

Works on Any Gas-Powered Vehicle

The FIXD device works with any gas vehicle 1996 and newer and any diesel vehicle 2008 and newer.

Easy to Install

Installation can be done in 2 minutes or less and no tools or mechanics are required.

Like Having Your Own Mechanic

FIXD tells you why the Check Engine Light is on, the severity, and how much it will cost.

No More Confusion

FIXD provides you with information about your car that is meant for everyone from first-time drivers to car experts.

Hear what Jeff & Rebecca had to say about FIXD!

In order for you to utilize the FIXD app, you will need to purchase the FIXD sensor, but when it comes to your car’s health and always knowing when and what needs to be done, that is a small price to pay. Find more information about how you can get your FIXD sensor and download the FIXD app here!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!