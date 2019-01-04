LISTEN NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – Philips Sonicare

Maintaining good oral care habits — and figuring out ways to improve your oral health—can be tricky, even with regular trips to your Dentist. The Philips Sonicare App’s Innovation team partners directly with Dental Professionals to ensure you get the most advanced and beneficial solutions, for the total oral care experience you need.

Solutions

The dentist is ready to see you! With Sonicare’s Teledentistry solutions, get a personalized, comprehensive dental evaluation from a Licensed Dental Professional, within 24 hours. Just some quick background info and a few photos of your mouth, Teledentistry solutions means there’s no need to wait.

Mouth Map

Track your brushing, as you brush! The Philips Sonicare App monitors your brush pressure and shows you the spots you’ve missed, ensuring consistent, healthy, and complete coverage, every time you brush. Simply sync the App to your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart or Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum connected toothbrush, and let the App guide you to a cleaner, happier smile.

Oral Health Coach

Receive personalized guidance and positive suggestions for maintaining and improving your dental hygiene and daily oral care routine. Your Coach helps you achieve everyday wins, striving for a healthier you.

Goals Tracker

Want whiter teeth, healthier gums, or fresher breath? Set a goal with the Sonicare App, and it will track your progress, giving you personalized progress feedback along the way.

Dental Professionals

Communicate with your dentist between visits. The Sonicare App enables you to send your oral care goals and progress reports to your Dentist, directly. And by recording your trouble spots (like gum recession or cavities), the Philips Sonicare App provides personalized, dentist-approved advice. The Sonicare App can even help you set up your appointments, and will remind you when it’s time for your check-up.

Requirements

Brushing, dental hygiene, and Dental Professional features in the Philips Sonicare App require connection to the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart or the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum connected toothbrushes. Solutions and Teledentistry features can be accessed without connecting a Philips Sonicare device.

