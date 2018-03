Dads! Your daughters need you. You may be so afraid to make the wrong move that you don’t move at all. Your daughter needs you! Here is a great resource for Dad’s of daughters, how to connect with them and love them well even when you are from Mars and they are from Venus 😉

My friend @DrMichelle ‘s podcast The Dad Whisperer may be a great resource on your commute to help you learn how to better communicate with your faughter.

