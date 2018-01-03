LISTEN NOW: Jeff’s Father In Law Is Nothing Like Jesus January 3, 2018 By Taylor Standridge on January 3, 2018 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith Now before you listen to this podcast, just know that Jeff’s father in law is a wonderful man who passionately loves Christ. However, when it comes to how Jesus sees Jeff and how his father in law sees him, they are COMPLETELY different! Father Jeff Jesus Law Like Mornings Nothing Rebecca Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email