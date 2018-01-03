LISTEN NOW: Jeff’s Father In Law Is Nothing Like Jesus

  • Follow KCBI
January 3, 2018
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

Now before you listen to this podcast, just know that Jeff’s father in law is a wonderful man who passionately loves Christ. However, when it comes to how Jesus sees Jeff and how his father in law sees him, they are COMPLETELY different!

