LISTEN NOW: Jeff’s Tribute To A Hero

Over the weekend, Jeff lost a hero of his in which he is deeply saddened by. Most of you probably won’t know who he is but Lee Geysbeek was a man that was a big friend to the Christian Radio industry and for the last decade or so, he worked as a radio executive for Compassion International with the sole purpose of saving as many kids as possible. His legacy is strong and he will be missed by many. Rest In Peace Lee Geysbeek.

