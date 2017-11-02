LISTEN NOW: This Judge Got Creative With His Punishment!

  • Follow KCBI
November 2, 2017
There was a case recently put before a judge of a boy who kept texting his ex-girlfriend too much. In fact, it was so much that he not only got ordered to do community service, but the last requirement will leave you shocked!

