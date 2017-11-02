LISTEN NOW: This Judge Got Creative With His Punishment! November 2, 2017 By Taylor Standridge on November 2, 2017 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith There was a case recently put before a judge of a boy who kept texting his ex-girlfriend too much. In fact, it was so much that he not only got ordered to do community service, but the last requirement will leave you shocked! Creative Got Jeff Judge Mornings Punishment Rebecca Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email