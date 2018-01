When an unlikely babysitter is packing heat…

A 26 year old mom woke up, got dressed and ready for work to open a Starbucks at 4am. But panic set in when her childcare fell through for her young daughter. She called her manager crying and desperate, "what do I do?" The manager needed her to open the store and told the panicked mom to bring her daughter, they would figure it out.

The two young women set the child in her carseat with some food and things to play with as they set about opening the store. They were worried what would happen once customers started to arrive. Would the young child stay so calm and would she be safe?

The worries and anxieties of this young mom and her manager were soon answered when a deputy getting ready for his first shift stoped by for a cup of coffee. The deputy stayed for an hour watching the young girl, walking her around the store! A pistol packing hero!! When the young mom was able to take her daughter home she cried and couldn’t stop saying thank you to the kind officer!

Makes you feel good! Kindness is contagious!

