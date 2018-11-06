LISTEN NOW: Lauren Daigle Responds To Critics In The Best Way

It’s no doubt that you’ve heard Lauren Daigle is a chart-topping artist not just in Christian music, but all over the world! Her latest album, “Look Up Child” has gained so much attention that she was even invited to perform on the Ellen Show a couple weeks ago. However, this has also garnered a lot of criticism considering Ellen Degeneres’ lifestyle. But once Lauren was asked about her appearance on the show, she responded to those critics in the best way possible!

If you’d like to watch her performance of her song, “Still Rolling Stones” on the Ellen Show, watch it below!

Also, make sure not to miss her performance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wed. Nov. 7th at NBC!

If you want to read Lauren Daigle’s complete thoughts on the matter, you can read her response in People Magazine here!