  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»LISTEN NOW: We’re More Like Tonya Harding Than We’d Like To Admit

LISTEN NOW: We’re More Like Tonya Harding Than We’d Like To Admit

January 16, 2018
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

Well Tonya Harding is back in the news and as we look back at her history, Jeff & Rebecca both have realized that we are all more like Tonya Harding than we care to admit. See how by listening below!

Share.
X