LISTEN NOW: Looking For Life In All The Wrong Places

Psalm 16:11 says, “You will show me the path of life. In Your Presence is fullness of joy.” He will show you the path of life. This verse unlocks your freedom. You don’t have to strive or strain or scheme to find happiness. You don’t have to stress or struggle to figure it all out. He will show you the path of life. He will show you. That means you won’t find it if you’re looking at anything other than Him. Only He knows your path and He promises to show it to you. The only thing He needs is your attention, your trust, and your obedience. He will show you the path of life, and He will fill you with the fullness of joy along the way.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!