LISTEN NOW: I Love The Lord My God With Half My Heart

The Bible commands us in several cases to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, all of your soul, and all of your strength.” However, Jeff admits today that he has never done well with that. In fact, this was the very reason why there had to be a cross. Mankind’s broken attempts at holiness and sanctification couldn’t be accomplished by themselves so Jesus stepped in to bridge that gap between us and God. Jeff’s friend Chad who is a former pastor recently wrote a hymn highlighting exactly this topic. Check it out!