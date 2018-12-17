LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Christmas – Chamelon

This week’s winner was truly a blessing to talk to as Kandice really wanted to give her mother, Chamelon, a blessing after having a very difficult loss this year. Unfortunately, Chamelon’s mother passed this year and it’s been very difficult not to have her around for the holidays but her spirits have also taken a hit during the Christmas season as she struggles to even get by. She also is super upset because she doesn’t know how she is going to be able to buy her grandkids Christmas presents. Kandice is trying to help in any way that she can but being on 8 months pregnant on maternity leave with no pay doesn’t allow her to be able to do much. That’s why we decided to Make Chamelon’s Christmas!

If you’d like to nominate someone for Make Somebody’s Christmas, click here!

