LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Christmas – Julie

You’ve heard us talk about Making Somebody’s Monday every single week but now in the spirit of the holiday season, we want to Make Somebody’s Christmas! Amy nominated her parents and specifically her moth Julie as they’ve had a rough time as of late. During her childhood, Amy’s parents always made sure they have something under the tree growing up even when it meant that there wasn’t going to be anything for themselves. Even with their grandchildren, they still carry out that level of generosity. Over the last few years, it’s been rough as Amy’s dad has had a stroke and ended up having to have heart surgery. As health issues arose, it caused them both to have only their disability income. Amy says that if it were their last penny, they would still help out a total stranger, that’s just what type of people they are! Whether it’s giving them a ride back or giving out food to the less fortunate, her parents always are willing to lend a helping hand and that’s why she wants to see KCBI Make their Christmas!

