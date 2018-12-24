LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Christmas – Michael

In our final installment of Make Somebody’s Christmas, Diane decided to reach out to us and nominate her husband, Michael. This year has been very rough as Diane was in a car accident that left her injured pretty bad and as a result, she ended up losing her job. Because she lost her job, they ended up getting behind on their mortgage which left her husband having to cover all their family’s expenses. After going through two surgeries last month, the Mortgage company sadly started to proceed in the foreclosure process. Michael did everything he could to try and save the home but they, unfortunately, made the hard decision to sell. After such a tough season, Michael and Diane had no idea what they would do for Christmas, but that’s where we come in!

