LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Alex

We get to do it again as it’s Monday and we get to Make Somebody’s Monday! This week, Debbie nominated her daughter-in-law, Alex who has just been a saint to her son Ken who was in the hospital for 17 days last summer due to blood clots in his right leg. After multiple attempts to remove them, Debbie’s son ended up with a double fasciotomy due to swelling after these surgeries. During this time, Alex took him to all his doctors, appointments, church, and pretty much every place he needed to go because he was unable to drive for several months. Unfortunately, he had to have his leg amputated a few months ago and now can’t drive until he gets a prosthetic leg. Although these are difficult circumstances, Alex continues to never complain as she helps lead the way in raising their two sons. Today, we got to Make Her Monday!

