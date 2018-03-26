LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Brandy

I appreciated these 4 reminders of our posture in the midst of headlines of sexual misconduct in churches, abuse of power and sin.

1. Do Not Judge What You Do Not Know.

2. Do Not Downplay the Significance of Allegations.

3. If you’re a leader, be even more vigilant about protecting your integrity.

4. We must pray for our pastors and churches to model the character of Christ.

I would suggest reading the full article that explains these 4 reminders. (www.denisonforum.org)

