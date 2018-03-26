LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Brandy

  • Follow KCBI
March 26, 2018
Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca

It’s that time of the week again as we get to Make Somebody’s Monday! Tammy emailed us to nominate her friend Brandy as she is a single mom who is also a 7th-grade teacher in Garland. However, she was recently diagnosed with cancer and despite the hardships of taking chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Brandy still comes into work every day with a smile on her face and continues to pour encouragement into her fellow teachers as well as her students. Today, we get to pour blessings all over Brandy as we make her Monday!

