LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Lenora

It’s always a blessing to get to do this every week and this time we get to bless a sweet woman named Lenora Casmore. Her friend Yvonne nominated her because she is an incredible church ministry leader and encourager of others. Unfortunately, Lenora has been unemployed since July 2017 and to top it all off, her home A/C went out and therefore needs to be replaced. Of course, with the horrible Texas heat, that makes things very difficult on top of the managing her basic living needs and other expenses. However, limited resources have never deterred Lenora from giving herself to others constantly. Today, we get to Make Lenora’s Monday!

If you’d like to nominate someone for Make Somebody’s Monday, you can click here!