LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Lisa

It is always a blessing to get to do this every week as it’s time to Make Somebody’s Monday! This week, we received a really powerful nomination from Sharon who wanted to tell us about her ex-husband’s wife, Lisa. She is 46 and has been diagnosed with ALS and considering how aggressive it is, she already has lost a lot of motion in her arms, one leg, and muscles in her throat. She is on a feeding tube and hasn’t been given much longer to live. Lisa spent her personal and professional career taking care of special needs people and now the tables have been turned. Her family really wants to help her with some of her last wishes and so that’s why we decided we wanted to step in to help.