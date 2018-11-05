LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Melissa

This Make Somebody’s Monday really hit us hard as we got to hear Melissa’s story about what she and her family are enduring at the moment and let’s just say, it’s breathtaking. Simon, her husband, nominated her this week and Melissa is having to stay strong despite literally her entire family battling cancer. (Mother, Father, Two Brothers) It’s a true life-storm that we can’t even begin to fathom so we thought we would do our best to try and Make her Monday today.

Well since we spoke with Melissa on the air, we actually had a listener call in because he was so heartbroken by her story. This is what he decided to do in response!