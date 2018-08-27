LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Sharon

We love doing this every single week as it’s time to give someone a blindside blessing by doing something we call, “Make Somebody’s Monday!” This week, Mary submitted her friend, Sharon who she has described as a dedicated Child of God, wife, mother, grandmother, and works full-time. She is currently raising three grandchildren ranging from 10-16 years old. Her daughter struggles with addiction and she decided to take on her children or else they were going to become wards of the court. Unfortunately, Sharon’s husband is also disabled so in addition to the grandchildren, she also takes care of him daily. She is such an inspiration so we wanted to see what we could do to Make her Monday!

