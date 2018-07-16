LISTEN NOW: Make Somebody’s Monday – Terri

It’s here again as it’s our chance to give someone a blindside blessing! Lauren heard what we were doing and wanted to nominate her sister Terri as she is the most resilient person that she’s ever met despite unpleasant circumstances. Terri was always the “squeaky wheel” growing up considering that if she was going to learn something, she was going to end up learning it the hard way. After making it out of an abusive marriage, she continues to remain positive and instills solid Christian morals and values in her daughter as she continues to raise her as a single mom. Today, we get to Make Terri’s Monday!

If you’d like to nominate someone for Make Somebody’s Monday, click here!