LISTEN NOW: Make Someone’s Monday – Gena

Gena Holcomb has been a single parent for over 8 years and just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to obstacles in life, however, that never stumbles her faith as she always seems to trust in the Lord. Her children have several mental health issues and because of this, Gena has to miss a lot of work due to her children’s issues and doctor’s appointments which makes it hard to ever get ahead. We at 90.9 KCBI want to change that by blessing Gena today as we make her Monday!