When Jeff came home recently, he found that his wife was throwing out her clothes because of a new show on Netflix. Now it’s caused some tension in the household.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!