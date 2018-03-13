LISTEN NOW: The One Thing That Makes Parenting So Hard

Today students walked out in protest to gun violence in schools. A teacher, David Blair, wrote an open letter to the protesting students suggesting that there is something else that they should be doing.

I’m in agreement with the heart of his argument but STRONGLY disagree with the application and implication for our students.

"And it’s not a ‘suggestion to be kind, it’s an act of obedience to God and fruit of the Spirit. But I would depart from Mr. Blair on his suggestion that instead of protesting their job is to seek out the outsiders to befriend them. Because if they don’t, then that outsider maybe the next school shooter. Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Is that putting too much pressure on our kids?"

You can read the teachers letter here and I would love to know what you think about the pressure that it may put on your student.

