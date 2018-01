Look how superstar Chris Pratt inspires and uses KCBI artist Zach Williams song "Chainbreaker" #AfternoonsWithTheresa #TeamHope

Chris Pratt

Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥️👍🏼

Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, “Seek communion with her visible form….go forth under the open sky and list to nature’s teachings.”

What a beautiful creation over which we’ve been given the responsibility of stewardship.

The song is “Chain Breaker” by Zach Williams. I didn’t get his permission to use it. Hope that’s alright. 😬🤷‍♂️🙏♥️

Big fan Zach. Please don’t sue me for all my sheep.

