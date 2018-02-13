LISTEN NOW: Rebecca Has The Perfect Gift For Men This Valentine’s Day!

As heard on #AfternoonsWithTheresa, a big shoutout to all of the teachers who are making a huge difference. Thank you for what you do! <3 #TeamHope"This is a shout-out to all preschool teachers. I truly cannot imagine the things you must see. This morning was a hot mess morning, and we were running late. I told my 4 year old to get in the car, but he hadn’t had breakfast yet. So I threw a cheese stick at him in the backseat (as all good mothers do); and told him to make sure he had it all eaten by the time we got to school.

Only after he hopped out and skipped happily into the building did I see it—from across the school lawn, a glimpse of a his chubby little hand; holding a white, slimy cheese stick that he’d been holding for 10 minutes, and never ate. He walked right into school with it.

Then, later in the day, you lovingly accepted this dirty sock as his submission for Letter S: Show and Tell day.

Please know that I try. I tried to get him to take his sister’s stuffed animal sloth for show and tell. I suggested a Skylander and a soccer ball; but the dirty sock won, because there are only so many battles this mama can fight.

Please know that I would never willingly send my child into school holding a warm cheese stick (that may or may not be) covered in his saliva.

Thank you for taking him, just as he is, for taking all of us, for loving him—for teaching him. Thank you for letting him throw his uneaten breakfast away; and for saying, ‘Yes, sock DOES start with S! Good job!’

I don’t know how or why you do it, but love you."

