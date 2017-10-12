LISTEN NOW: Rebecca’s Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Rebecca shared this morning a recipe for her Crockpot Chicken Noodle soup which as she described it as legendary! Good enough to invite your parents over to partake in the deliciousness! Check it out:
48 oz (4 c.) chicken broth
1 family sized and 1 small can of cream of chk soup
1/4-1/2 c. celery leaves, torn up
3-4 stalks of celery, sliced
3-4 carrots, sliced
5+ mushrooms, sliced
1/2 onion, diced
1 t salt or salt to taste
pepper to taste
3 chicken breasts
2 t. dried parsley
1/2 t. thyme
1 bag of rheams frozen noodles
Throw everything but the noodles into the crock pot, 8-10 hours on low, 4-6 on high.
After six hours (on low) shred chicken and add noodles.
ENJOY!