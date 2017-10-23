LISTEN NOW: Rebecca’s New Pen-Pal – Behind Prison Walls October 23, 2017 By Taylor Standridge on October 23, 2017 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith Rebecca shares a tender and touching letter from her new pen-pal – a prisoner at Gatesville State Prison. If you have a church or a prison ministry that you partner with, we’d love if you reached out to let us know so Rebecca can speak there! Behind Jeff Mornings New Pal Pen Prison Rebecca Walls Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email