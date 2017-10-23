  • Follow KCBI
LISTEN NOW: Rebecca's New Pen-Pal – Behind Prison Walls

October 23, 2017
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

Rebecca shares a tender and touching letter from her new pen-pal – a prisoner at Gatesville State Prison. If you have a church or a prison ministry that you partner with, we’d love if you reached out to let us know so Rebecca can speak there!

