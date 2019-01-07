LISTEN NOW: Rebecca’s Post-Season Cowboys Poem

The gift of rhyme is not one that everyone has the luxury of having, but when the Dallas Cowboys are doing well, it decides to show itself in the form of one of Rebecca’s famous poems. Here is the one referring to their latest victory over the Seahawks!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!