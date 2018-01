The of the Yet…

Whatever circumstances you feel trapped in, just add ‘YET’ at the end of the "I don’t knows"…God’s not going to leave you there. God will provide a way, an answer…it just hasn’t happened YET! 🙂

Heres my bracelet I ordered and wore all last year, as I reminded myself God’s not done with me…yet! It’s actually pretty funny that I was obsessed with puzzles last winter – so many pieces jumbled together. I wanted order. I wanted the finish project…and God was gently reminding me,’ it’s not over…yet.’

Whats your situation where you can just add "YET" to the end?

