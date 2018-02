VACATION? WHY NOT?!?!

Statistics show that you are

23% less likely for a promotion and

81% less likely to receive a bonus or raise

if you DON’T take your vacation days… So why in the world do 54% of you leave vacation days on the table?

Seriously, why don’t you take your vacation?

