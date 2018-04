This guy reminds me what it would look like if my Dad had to do a makeup tutorial. "Violently Blend!" Newscaster Bob Herzog has become a viral sensation as he’s starting to chat with his viewers as he does his morning routine before he goes live on TV….if you need a laugh today…hang out with Bob for a second!

"Violently blend like you’re ashamed of your face." 😂 … See MoreSee Less