Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Seminary Is Messing With Rebecca

As many of you may know, Rebecca is a proud student of Dallas Theological Seminary, but Jeff is a little worried about her. You see, Jeff has been to seminary as well and every time Rebecca starts talking about something theological, she starts using words that he’s never heard of. We might need an intervention.

