LISTEN NOW: Seminary Is Messing With Rebecca

As many of you may know, Rebecca is a proud student of Dallas Theological Seminary, but Jeff is a little worried about her. You see, Jeff has been to seminary as well and every time Rebecca starts talking about something theological, she starts using words that he’s never heard of. We might need an intervention.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!