LISTEN NOW: Something You Need To Hear

Stop scrolling for 30 seconds and think of 3 things you can be thankful for today. I did this exercise too!

1. I’m SOOO thankful that I moved to Dallas, Texas and get to see sunshine on the daily!

2. I’m thankful for my health. My lungs work, my limbs work, my insides are working well! That’s a big deal – I don’t want to take that for granted!

3. A number of years ago I had the sweetest thing said to me, given to me, by my friends Mike & Mary-Alice DeBoer and when I had just moved back to the states and was trying to reestablish my community. Around their backyard campfire they said, "Lauree, we want to be your people. We want to show up at the things that are important to you and be involved in your life. We want you to think of us as your people!" AH! C’mon right!? What a precious gift and words from dear people!!

What’s your list?

#MiddayswithLauree #GratitudeStop scrolling for 30 seconds and think of 3 things you can be thankful for today. I did this exercise too!

1. I’m SOOO thankful that I moved to Dallas, Texas and get to see sunshine on the daily!

2. I’m thankful for my health. My lungs work, my limbs work, my insides are working well! That’s a big deal – I don’t want to take that for granted!

3. A number of years ago I had the sweetest thing said to me, given to me, by my friends Mike & Mary-Alice DeBoer and when I had just moved back to the states and was trying to reestablish my community. Around their backyard campfire they said, "Lauree, we want to be your people. We want to show up at the things that are important to you and be involved in your life. We want you to think of us as your people!" AH! C’mon right!? What a precious gift and words from dear people!!

What’s your list?

#MiddayswithLauree #Gratitude … See MoreSee Less