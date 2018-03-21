LISTEN NOW: Something You Need To Hear March 21, 2018 By Taylor Standridge on March 21, 2018 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith Rebecca has a very encouraging thought for you if you just feel like you’re out of God’s reach. You have absolutely no idea how much God’s love lavishes and covers you and his desire to be in a relationship with you is absolutely mind-blowing. Hear Jeff Mornings Need Rebecca Something You Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email