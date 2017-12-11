LISTEN NOW: Sometimes Detours Are The Best Thing To Happen To Us December 11, 2017 By Taylor Standridge on December 11, 2017 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith Recently Rebecca was on her way to work when her route was greatly affected by a detour that just completely messed her up. However, it really had her thinking about how God operates in a very similar way with us. Best Detour Happen Jeff Mornings Rebecca Sometimes Thing Us Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email