LISTEN NOW: Sometimes God Calls You To More Than Just Prayer October 19, 2017 By Taylor Standridge on October 19, 2017 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith Jeff loves to go to Kroger and has a lot of friends that work there and recently one of his good friends from the store told him that she is dealing with an illness. After being shook by this, Jeff felt that God was calling him to do more. Calls God Jeff More Mornings Prayer Rebecca Sometimes You Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email