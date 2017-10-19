LISTEN NOW: Sometimes God Calls You To More Than Just Prayer

  • Follow KCBI
October 19, 2017
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

Jeff loves to go to Kroger and has a lot of friends that work there and recently one of his good friends from the store told him that she is dealing with an illness. After being shook by this, Jeff felt that God was calling him to do more.

