You Can’t Be It, If You Can’t See It. Barbie wants to give the next generation of young girls a view of woman far broader than the disproportionate waist size and leg length. Mattel is releasing 17 new dolls that celebrate women in different fields and industries.

My favorite is the Katherine Johnson doll. She was the woman featured in the movie Hidden Figures, her brilliant calculations helped launch NASA, despite her skin color and the discrimination of that time!

What historical woman would you want to see in a Barbie Doll?

#MIddayswithLauree #LaureeAsks … See MoreSee Less