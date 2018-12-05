fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: The Best Gift For Your Young Child Is Not What You Think

Often as parents, we find ourselves in the situation of what to get our kids for Christmas and most of the time, it’s either the latest video game or tech gadget that’s available to them. Although, is that really the best gift that you can give them? You’d be surprised what kids end up wanting and enjoying more at the end of the day!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

