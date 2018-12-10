fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: The Best Worst Christmas Song – John Lajoie

Okay, we’re not exaggerating when saying that this might be the worst Christmas song we’ve ever heard! We couldn’t even finish the song because of how cringe-worthy it was! Check it out for yourself and let us know if you think this is the winner or not!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

