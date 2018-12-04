fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: The Best Worst Christmas Song – Sandy & Spongebob Squarepants

Today’s entry for the Best Worst Christmas song might be the worst we’ve ever gotten. Now whether that is good for the contest or not, we’ll let you decide! Do we have a winner or is there another song that you think is better? Or worse?

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

 

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: It’s The Hardest Thing For A Christian To Do

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 4, 2018
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: 7 Ways That Sleep Deprivation Is Killing You

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 4, 2018
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Advent Is Not About A Baby

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 4, 2018
X