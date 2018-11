It just seems as we continue to do this segment that each song submitted keeps getting better and better. Or is it worse and worse? Either way, enjoy this VeggieTales song as the Boyz in the Sink perform!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!