LISTEN NOW: The Best Worst Christmas Song Winner 2018

We finally crown a winner for this year’s Best Worst Christmas Song contest, but after hearing the winner, Jeff thinks the contest might be rigged.

It also appears that some listeners were taking Jeff’s side when saying that the contest was rigged!

