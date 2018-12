This morning, we brought in the bossman, Joel Burke to share his thoughts as Jeff recently found an article stating that if you’re over 40, the 40 hour/5 day work week is way too much. Jeff might have a part-time job after this. 😉

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!