The Game Must Go On! What would be one thing you would do even if there was no one watching you?

The Charlotte Checkers 🏒made a decision last night to close their doors for the safety of all of their fans. There was an impending snow storm and they decided that they would protect their fans and play the game in front of a completely empty arena. But…the show must go on!

All of the elements of the game were still present, there was music, the mascot, the halftime show…even the Kiss Cam💋

#MiddayswithLauree #KissCam #TheShowMustGoOn #LaureeAsks … See MoreSee Less