fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Things That Should Never Go On Your Résumé

Whether you’re looking for a job or you’re trying to transition into another role, it’s important that we make sure that our résumé is the most effective to ensure that we have the best shot at getting the job! That’s why there are certain things that should never be on résumé. Our boss, Joel Burke joins us to share why this is the case!

If you’d like to read the full list of 16 things to avoid, click here!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

You May Also Like

Jay AllenMornings with Jeff and Rebecca

READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJanuary 11, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: 3 Words To Set Your Mind & Heart At Ease

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJanuary 11, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – FIXD

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJanuary 11, 2019
X